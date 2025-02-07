New ‘lighter service’ Post Office set to open in Lisburn Supervalu

The Post Office is set to open a new ‘lighter service’ branch at Supervalu on the Knockmore Road in Lisburn.

The new type of Post Office, which will open on March 7, will allow customer to drop off and collect packages during the shop’s opening hours.

A spokesperson for the Post Office explained: “The service will be one of our Drop & Collect branches, which is one of our lighter, flexible branch formats developed to take advantage of the opportunities a vibrant, and increasingly competitive, parcels market offers.

"Consumer shopping habits have been changing and the popularity of online shopping has transformed the parcels market at pace.

A new 'lighter service' Post Office will open at Supervalu in Lisburn in March. Pic credit: Google

"Drop & Collect will help us address gaps in service coverage, ensuring that we have the best network for parcels across all parts of the UK.

"This will strengthen the Post Office brand and improve the ability to compete for additional business from new carriers for the wider network.

"The new Drop & Collect at Supervalu, will offer Post Office services from a handheld device, providing convenient access for customers to bill payments and prepaid parcel collections and returns,” the spokesperson continued.

"To maximise accessibility to these services that our customers are increasingly seeking, more complex services like personal and business banking will not be available at this branch.”

While the services at the new Post Office will be limited, a wider range of Post Office services are available from the nearby branches at Wallace Village Post Office, 28 Lady Wallace Lane, Lisburn, and Pond Park Post Office, 1 Pond Park Road, Lisburn.