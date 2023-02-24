Renowned drama adjudicator Keith Thompson is returning to Portadown Festival for a third time.

The curtain is to rise on the 86th Portadown Drama Festival at the Town Hall on Thursday, March 9 when Ballymoney Literary and Debating Society will perform the comedy Dear Lupin by Michael Simkins.

This year there are eight nights of first class drama with performances of Toast (Rosemary Drama Group), The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Kilrush Drama Group), Happy Days (Newpoint Players), The Price (Theatre 3), By the Bog of Cats (Dalkey Players), One man two Guvnors (Bart Players), and Big Big Sky (Bridge Drama).

Drama secretary, Susan Gates said there is “a wonderful mix” of plays, although unfortunately instead of the usual nine performances there are eight as one group had to withdraw for unforeseen reasons.

Adjudicator Keith Thompson

Season tickets will be available and nightly tickets are priced at £10 (concessions £8).

The curtain will go up each night at 8pm, except for the last night (March 17) which starts at 7.30pm as awards will be presented afterwards.

Please note that By the Bog of Cats is not suitable for children.

A scene from The Beauty Queen of Leenane, one of the plays being staged at Portadown Drama Festival.