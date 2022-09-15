Shrek the Musical comes to Portrush

Following on from their hugely successful ‘Calendar Girls the musical’ in February, the society were straight into rehearsal for their new show. Bringing together the very best of theatre talent along with the live orchestra, this is a must for all the family.

The hotel’s grand ballroom will be redesigned with theatre stage, light and sound, taking a team of ten designers and construction one week to do so.

The Dreamwork’s musical tells the story of Shrek who finds himself on a life changing journey alongside Donkey and Princess Fiona to find acceptance, love and of course, fairy-tale creatures who battle to save their land from the terrible Lord Farquaad.

To ensure audiences are transported into the world of make believe, the character’s makeup, costumes and prosthetics take over two hours to put on prior to each show. Drawn from all six counties, the fabulous cast have gone through numerous auditions and eight months of rehearsals to ensure that the very best of local talent is on stage.