It’s one of the most famous lines from the smash hit film ‘Steel Magnolias’ and now Bannsider Productions are bringing the original stage play to Portrush Town Hall.

A six-strong all-female cast will present ‘Steel Magnolias’ in Portrush Town Hall for three nights from May 5 - 7.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the hairdressing salon owned by Truvy (played by Helen Wilkinson), ‘Steel Magnolias’ tells the story of the lives of a group of Louisiana women: mother and daughter M’Lynn and Shelby (Maelisa Cunning and Kellyann McKillen), Truvy’s assistant Annelle (Clare Campbell), former Mayoress Clairee (Lesley Reynolds) and grumpy eccentric Ouiser (Una Culkin).

As the play unfolds, we learn of the trials and tribulations of the women and how their lives are intertwined.

Through laughter, pain, fall outs, complaints, hairstyles and local gossip, one thing remains constant with these ‘Steel Magnolias’ - their unbreakable spirit and friendship.

If you loved the iconic film with Julia Roberts, Shirley Maclaine and Dolly Parton, you’ll love the stage play which spawned the movie.

Directed and produced by Alan McClarty, with co-producer Ron Kelly, the hilarious and heart-breaking ‘Steel Magnolias’ is the PERFECT girls’ night out at the theatre...men welcome too!