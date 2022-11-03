The 'Dundonald Liberation Army' return to the Opera House stage for the final saga

Hapless freedom fighters, The Dundonald Liberation Army are back with a brand-new show, Vote DLA.

This outrageous comedy is written by Stephen G. Large and produced by Soda Bread Theatre, starring Matthew McElhinney and Matthew Forsythe.

Davy, ‘The Venezuelan’Taylor, reputed tap man of the Dundonald Liberation Army, realises his dream of an independent republic of Dundonald cannot be achieved without a political strategy. And so, The People’s Independence Party (PIP) is born. However, DLA second in command John ‘Horse’ McCracken becomes increasingly resentful of Davy’s lavish new lifestyle as a public servant, with a seemingly bottomless expenses account. And so, Horse rejects the DLA’s ceasefire and splinters the movement.

Matthew McElhinney and Matthew Forsythe are back on stage as the Dundonald Liberation Army return for the final saga

Writer, Stephen G. Large commented: “Vote DLA is the final instalment of the DLA trilogy, and there is no better place to showcase it than the Main Stage of the Grand Opera House.

"After navigating their way through a global pandemic, Davy and Horse realise their dream of an independent republic of Dundonald will only be achieved with a political strategy. And so, the DLA’s political wing, the People’s Independence Party (PIP), is born.

"Vote DLA is, without doubt, the funniest and most outrageous show I’ve written to date. So, if you enjoyed the first two shows, (Dog DLA and Lockdown DLA), come along to the Opera House in June and see the final DLA saga.”