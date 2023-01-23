Northern Ireland actor Jimmy Nesbitt made one Portrush lady’s dreams come true at the weekend when he was spotted kissing the mystery ‘woman’.

In fact, Jimmy brought the house down in Portrush Town Hall when he made a surprise appearance on stage in Portrush Theatre Company’s production of the pantomime Aladdin.

The packed auditorium had been enjoying the fun with pantomime Dame Widow Twankey – played by Ian Magee – whose character was on the hunt for a new man, with a running gag of how she was looking for a date with actor Nesbitt.

The Cold Feet, Lucky Man and Bloodlands star is closely connected with Portrush having worked as a ‘Barry’s boy’ in the famous amusement arcade. He also has a home in the resort.

Actor James (Jimmy) Nesbitt

As the panto was in full swing, Widow Twankey was bemoaning the fact that Nesbitt STILL hadn’t come to see her when, to the audience’s surprise, the actor walked on stage, complete with a box of chocolates and flowers for the Dame. And no one was more surprised than Ian Magee! Joining in with the plot, Jimmy said that if Widow Twankey gave him a kiss, he would take her for a ride on the Big Dipper – and he got his kiss!

To cheers and applause, he took his leave from the stage but not before the avowed Manchester United fan got the audience chanting ‘Glory Glory Man United’.

Never normally stuck for words, Ian Magee eventually regained his composure to carry on with the show.

A fantastic way to bring the curtain down on Portrush Theatre Company’s sell out pantomime – oh yes it was!

