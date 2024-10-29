A new eating establishment has opened at Antrim’s Allen Park Golf Club with the creation of 10 jobs.

Mulligan’s Bar and Grill has been unveiled in premises which had been vacant for almost four years.

With its scenic surroundings overlooking the golf course, the restaurant promises a welcoming atmosphere for the community to enjoy with a fresh new look, featuring autographed memorabilia from figures such a leading golfer Rory McIlroy and movie star Liam Neeson.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neill Kelly, was among the first to visit, enjoying a special breakfast and a tour of the newly renovated space.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Webb, with Mulligan’s team, Kirstie, Wayne, Joseph and Carol.

Cllr Kelly commented: “Mulligan’s Bar and Grill is a welcomed addition to Allen Park Golf Club and the wider Antrim area. It is great to see a new tenant breathing life into a space that has been vacant for so long, while also creating jobs for our local community.

"The warm atmosphere, delicious food and friendly staff make it a fantastic place for patrons to gather and enjoy.”

Welcoming the first citizen, Wayne Von Kraayenburg, owner of Mulligan’s, commented: “It was a pleasure to show the Mayor around the restaurant, which is something we are incredibly proud of.

"The team are all very excited for our first Christmas season and we look forward to meeting other local businesses and new customers at our Christmas party nights.

“At Mulligan’s, we pride ourselves in sourcing as much produce as possible from local businesses and suppliers. We hope this will be reciprocated as we all know the importance of ‘supporting local’, particularly during the busy festive period.”

The restaurant says it has already received numerous bookings for work events, Christmas parties and golf gatherings, highlighting the community’s enthusiasm for this new addition in the town.