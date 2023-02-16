Portadown firm Dawson Manufacturing and Engineering is to contribute 20 new jobs after planning permission for its £8m expansion was agreed.

The firm, which is based at Carn Industrial Estate, already employs 40 people and, with its expansion plans agreed, is hopeful of more growth in the future.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “I am delighted to learn thatDawson Manufacturing and Engineering have received planning permission for a major expansion to their facility at Carn Industrial Estate.

Evan Calvert (Apprentice at Dawsons Engineering, Portadown), Kirsty Mincher (H&S and IMS Coordinator) and DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley

"This expansion is one of many exciting and ambitious projects undertaken by local companies in recent weeks. Dawson’s are well established in their manufacturing of bespoke stainless steel and I am excited to see them grow and innovate in a competitive industry.

"As DUP spokesperson for the Economy and Business, I recently paid visit to Dawson Manufacturing and Engineering to see first the work they are undertaking, and to speak with staff and apprentices about their experiences.

"Dawson’s already boast a workforce of 40 people, and it is fantastic that this planning approval will contribute another 20 jobs to the local economy. I wish them the very best as they continue to grow and develop.”

Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd described the engineering firm’s news that it had secured planning permission to develop a new factory in Portadown as 'great news'.

The MLA said: "It is more positive news for the local economy, workers and families that Dawson Manufacturing and Engineering plan for its new facility to be built within the Charlestown Road industrial estate. The move will create another 20 to 25 jobs as part of an investment of between £8m and £10m.

"Currently employing around 40 people, the engineering firm envisages that a new state-of-the-art factory will enable further growth and facilitate the development of new products.