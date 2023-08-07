40 traders set to take part in Alternative Mid Ulster market event in Cookstown

Donna Devlin, a local crafter based in Cookstown, says 40 'eclectic' traders, ranging from vinyl records, art, ceramics to vintage clothing and cakes and bakes are taking part in the event on September 24.

She explains said: "I've been attending market events for just over a year now, but was discovering that the majority of big events where either based in Belfast or on the North Coast.

"The idea for a market event in my hometown had been bubbling in my mind since the start of the year after the announcement from the council that the annual continental market was not happening this year, and it looked as though the town wasn't going to have anything as a replacement.

Alternative Mid Ulster market event will take place on September 24. Credit: Donna Devlin

"Growing up with a real love of music and having previously spent my 20s working in big music venues in London and Glastonbury Festival, the name for the event came naturally as I've always loved the Stiff Little Fingers song 'Alternative Ulster'

"So at the beginning of June, I set up the Instagram page 'Alternative Mid Ulster' came up with a logo and booked a venue. The responsive has been wonderful and I've discovered that alot of the traders that I have met over the last year are actually based in the Mid Ulster area and are very excited to be involved in this first event.

"We will have over 35 traders ranging from pottery, ceramics, art, candles, vintage clothing and vinyl records. Some of the traders local to the area include; Molly & Me Candles, Sally's Vintage, Mint & Ink and Yarn & Punch Also some wonderful treats from Magherafelt based Flana Bakes and Cookstown based Wyse Bites.

"Vanilla Records, the record shop based in Cookstown, will be there selling vinyl records and we also have the charity Metal for Life NI selling merchandise to raise funds for their charity that provides mental health peer support for those within the rock and metal community in Northern Ireland."