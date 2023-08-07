The day will offer entertainment, fun, competitions and social interaction for everyone. A full day of activities catering for all age groups and walks of life kicks off in the morning with a Family Fun Day running at the Sports Complex in Craiglea Gardens with bouncy castles, rodeo bull, balloon modelling, face painting, arts & crafts, and a dance zone.

Competitions include Beat the Goalie, Sponge Throw (which will be run by Kilrea Young Farmers), Bean Bag and Cactus Throw, Hook a Duck, and Hoop Dunk. The fun starts at 11am and runs through to a 2pm finish.

Also in Craiglea Gardens, an Imagination Tent will be set up in the bowling pavilion, offering everyone the opportunity to use their imagination and think about ideas for making our town a better place to live and work in. The space will be open from 11am to 2pm and the organisers would love to see people of all ages, and from all walks of life, take part in this exciting opportunity for the people of the town to have a say on what happens in it.

The Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival one-day-only event will offer entertainment, fun, competitions and social interaction for everyone. Volunteers are still needed to help so please get in touch if you can even offer an hour in the morning or afternoon. Credit Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival

The Kilrea Community & Fairy Thorn Association is funding this initiative to the tune of £3,000, so ideas that are viable could get the funding required if they are voted for by the community later this year. Everyone is welcome to come along and find out more on the day.

At 3.30pm the Beat the Bell race returns, with the hope this year that participants in one or more of the age groups can run faster than the tolling bell between the Diamond and the Church of Ireland gates. This old Kilrea tradition was reintroduced last year at the festival, and it’s hoped that more runners get their trainers on and take part this year.

Categories are Boys - U14 (22 rings of the bell); Girls - U14 (22 rings of the bell); Men - Over 14 (15 rings of the bell); Women - Over 14 (15 rings of the bell). A traditional music session will run at the same time as the race – venue to be confirmed.

The day will conclude with a Musical Finale with a host of local musicians and singers taking to the stage in Owenie’s Barn from 7pm onwards. This will be the only paid-for ticketed event on the day and details will be released soon on price and where to buy.

The festival’s 5-a-side Soccer tournament is also back by popular demand and will run as follows: U12 Wed August 16, U15 August 17, Senior August 20. To enter, text Sean on 07471688160. Further information on all events can be found on Facebook and Instagram pages.