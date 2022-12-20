Artisan deli, Ispini in Moira, has been recognised at a reception in Buckingham Palace for its artisan range of charcuterie which has been snapped up by Michelin-star restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Proprietor Jonny Cuddy opened Ispini in the town in 2020 along with his sister Janice. Together they cure a range of meats, some of which are based on salami and chorizo found in many parts of Europe.

As well as meats, their deli on Moira’s Rawdon Court also sells cheeses, bread and condiments to the public – as well as to a number of prestigious outlets.

Their meats have picked up a number of prestigious gongs including in the UK Great Taste Awards, the Blas na hEireann Irish National Food Awards and the British Charcuterie Awards.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, who visited the business said: “It is wonderful to see a local business like Ispini receiving such widespread recognition. It is very well-deserved and I wish them every success in the future.”

Ispini’s Jonny Cuddy said: “The event in London was held to recognise the achievements of small businesses and we were honoured to be there and meet King Charles and Prince Edward.

“We’re delighted that so many people are enjoying what we make and sell at Ispini – which is the Irish word for ‘sausage’. Making really good food and excellent cured meats is our passion!”