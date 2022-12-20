Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lagan Valley Hospital Emergency Department to close over Christmas

The South Eastern Health Trust has confirmed that the Emergency Department at the Lagan Valley Hospital will be closed on Saturday December 24 and Sunday December 25 and will reopen on Monday 26 December.

By Julie-Ann Spence
3 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 2:17pm

The Urgent Care Centre, which operates a ‘phone first’ policy for patients will also close on Saturday December 31 and Sunday January 1 and will reopen on Monday January 2, 2023.

Patients should call (028) 9260 4643 before attending the hospital. Patients will be assessed over the phone and offered an appointment at Lagan Valley Hospital Urgent Care Centre or referred to a local pharmacy, GP or directed to an appropriate Emergency Department.

Read More
A giant welcome for ice hockey stars during their visit to the Ulster Hospital
Most Popular
Lagan Valley Hospital A&E will close over the Christmas and New Year holidays

The Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is open during the Christmas and New Year Bank Holidays.

The Department is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Downe Hospital Urgent Care Centre, Downe Hospital Minor Injuries Unit, and Ards Community Hospital Minor Injury Unit, which are in the South Eastern Trust area will also close over the holidays.

Patients