The Urgent Care Centre, which operates a ‘phone first’ policy for patients will also close on Saturday December 31 and Sunday January 1 and will reopen on Monday January 2, 2023.
Patients should call (028) 9260 4643 before attending the hospital. Patients will be assessed over the phone and offered an appointment at Lagan Valley Hospital Urgent Care Centre or referred to a local pharmacy, GP or directed to an appropriate Emergency Department.
The Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is open during the Christmas and New Year Bank Holidays.
The Department is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Downe Hospital Urgent Care Centre, Downe Hospital Minor Injuries Unit, and Ards Community Hospital Minor Injury Unit, which are in the South Eastern Trust area will also close over the holidays.