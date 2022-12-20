The South Eastern Health Trust has confirmed that the Emergency Department at the Lagan Valley Hospital will be closed on Saturday December 24 and Sunday December 25 and will reopen on Monday 26 December.

The Urgent Care Centre, which operates a ‘phone first’ policy for patients will also close on Saturday December 31 and Sunday January 1 and will reopen on Monday January 2, 2023.

Patients should call (028) 9260 4643 before attending the hospital. Patients will be assessed over the phone and offered an appointment at Lagan Valley Hospital Urgent Care Centre or referred to a local pharmacy, GP or directed to an appropriate Emergency Department.

Advertisement

Lagan Valley Hospital A&E will close over the Christmas and New Year holidays

Advertisement

The Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is open during the Christmas and New Year Bank Holidays.

The Department is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Advertisement