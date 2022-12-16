A giant welcome for ice hockey stars during their visit to the Ulster Hospital

Members of the Belfast Giants Ice Hockey Team visited the Children’s wards in the Ulster Hospital recently to deliver teddies donated by their fans at their annual Teddy Toss event.

A wonderful afternoon was had by all during their visit, with lots of smiles and laughter filling the wards.

Team Captain, David Goodwin along with fellow players Tyler Soy and Jackson Whistle posed for photographs and took time out to chat to the children, their parents and staff.

Hospital Play Specialists, Sharon Millar and Gillian Sinclair were delighted to host the visit and said, “It is great to see the Belfast Giants back on the wards and meeting our patients.

The Belfast Giants with patients and their families at the Ulster Hospital

“This event always brings a lot of joy to the children and brightens the day for the staff who get involved with all the fun.

“We would like to thank the Belfast Giants fans for their generosity and also personally thank David, Tyler and Jackson for giving up their time to visit.”

Team Captain, David Goodwin enjoyed his time visiting the wards, he explained, “This is the first time that we have been able to come back to the Children’s Wards in person after the Covid-19 Pandemic.

"It’s been a real joy to spend time with the patients and their families today, we look forward to returning to the wards to visit again very soon.

“Tyler, Jackson and myself would like to thank the hospital staff for the warm welcome they have shown us and we would also like to thank our amazing fans for their teddy donations as this visit could not have taken place without their kindness.”