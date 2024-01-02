AdaptNI helping Deaf Newtownabbey woodturner establish presence in the local artisanal community
Ed McAuley recently unveiled his breathtaking collection of handcrafted wood-turned gifts, showcasing an exceptional blend of skill and passion.
Ed, who has been profoundly Deaf since six-months-old after contracting meningitis, went to a school for Deaf children and uses sign language to communicate.
"Through my hands, I connect with the wood, shaping it into something beautiful,” expresses Ed, using sign language to communicate.
"My Deafness doesn’t limit my creativity; it fuels it.”
AdaptNI, a specialist employment support organisation, has supported Ed’s journey, enabling him to market and grow his passion for woodturning and establishing his presence in the local artisanal community with a referral to the Local GoForIt NI Programme.
A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Ed’s creations, renowned for their exquisite detailing and unique designs, have garnered attention from locals and art enthusiasts alike. His commitment to perfection and innovation has made his workshop a hub of artistic inspiration in Newtownabbey.
“Ed’s artistry speaks volumes through his meticulously crafted wood pieces. From elegantly carved bowls to intricately designed clocks and ornaments, each creation is a testament to his dedication and artistic flair.”
With every purchase, customers not only acquire a piece of art, but also support Ed’s entrepreneurial endeavour and the social enterprise landscape in Northern Ireland.
For a firsthand experience of Ed’s extraordinary craftsmanship, explore his collection online at HOME - Ed’s Woodturning and Crafts (edwoodandcrafts.com)