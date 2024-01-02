Work created by a Deaf woodturner from Newtownabbey, who has received support from AdaptNI, has been garnering attention from local residents and art enthusiasts alike.

Ed McAuley recently unveiled his breathtaking collection of handcrafted wood-turned gifts, showcasing an exceptional blend of skill and passion.

Ed, who has been profoundly Deaf since six-months-old after contracting meningitis, went to a school for Deaf children and uses sign language to communicate.

"Through my hands, I connect with the wood, shaping it into something beautiful,” expresses Ed, using sign language to communicate.

Ed McAuley. (Pic: Contributed).

"My Deafness doesn’t limit my creativity; it fuels it.”

AdaptNI, a specialist employment support organisation, has supported Ed’s journey, enabling him to market and grow his passion for woodturning and establishing his presence in the local artisanal community with a referral to the Local GoForIt NI Programme.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Ed’s creations, renowned for their exquisite detailing and unique designs, have garnered attention from locals and art enthusiasts alike. His commitment to perfection and innovation has made his workshop a hub of artistic inspiration in Newtownabbey.

“Ed’s artistry speaks volumes through his meticulously crafted wood pieces. From elegantly carved bowls to intricately designed clocks and ornaments, each creation is a testament to his dedication and artistic flair.”

With every purchase, customers not only acquire a piece of art, but also support Ed’s entrepreneurial endeavour and the social enterprise landscape in Northern Ireland.