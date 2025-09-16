A 21-year-old businesswoman has proven that ‘your first path isn’t your only path’ after scooping an industry award for her canine company.

Amber Eccles picked up the title for Doggy Daycare of the Year at the recent Local Pet Awards for her business Alpha 1 Doggie Daycare – but running a pet business was not her initial career path.

After leaving Limavady High School, Amber gained a place at Oxford Brookes University to study for a degree in Occupational Therapy.

Despite loving the city life in Oxford, Amber soon began to feel that the course “wasn’t quite the right fit” for her.

Amber Eccles of Alpha 1 Doggie Daycare, winner of Doggie Daycare of the Year at the Local Pet Awards. CREDIT ALPHA 1

“I absolutely loved Oxford, the city was amazing and I learned a lot about myself while I was there,” she said. “But I realised that the course just wasn’t for me.”

Taking the brave decision to return home to Coleraine, Amber didn’t waste time wondering what to do next. She turned her lifelong love of dogs into a business idea and Alpa 1 Doggie Daycare was born.

Acknowleding the support she received from her family, boyfriend and friends, Amber advised: “Don’t be afraid to change direction.

"Trust your gut, follow what you love, and don’t underestimate the power of your passion. It might just lead you somewhere incredible.

“Starting a business at 21 wasn’t easy,” she admitted “but I’ve always loved dogs – they’ve been a huge part of our family life.

"I wanted to create a space where they could feel safe, happy, and loved while their owners were away.”

Since opening its doors September 30, 2024, Alpha 1 Doggie Daycare has quickly become a much-loved local hub for pups of all shapes and sizes.

Known for its friendly atmosphere, personalised care, and the undeniable bond between Amber and their canine clients, it’s no surprise that the business scooped Doggie Daycare of the Year at the Local Pet Awards.

“I was absolutely blown away. To even be nominated was amazing, but to win, I couldn’t believe it,” Amber said.

"Our customers and their dogs are the best. Seeing their wee faces every day, their different personalities, it makes all the hard work worth it.”