The guest speaker at Crumlin WI’s January meeting was Catherine Cunningham from ‘The Present Tree’.

This is an online business, which ships tree and plant gifts all over the British Isles and the EU. Catherine’s love for trees and care about individuals, was obvious, as she outlined the development of her business in recent years, always bearing in mind her principles of sustainability, integrity and excellent Customer Service.

Following Catherine’s presentation, supper was served and then other items of business were conducted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A short quiz helped select the team which will represent Crumlin at this year’s area quiz.

A busy meeting for Crumlin WI ladies

Congratulations and good luck to Deirdre Copeland, Eilish Grant and Jean Lyttle.

It was an especially good night for Deirdre as she also received the January ‘Birthday Girl’ gift.