An insight into an online business for Crumlin WI ladies

The guest speaker at Crumlin WI’s January meeting was Catherine Cunningham from ‘The Present Tree’.

By Julie-Ann Spence
3 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 12:49pm

This is an online business, which ships tree and plant gifts all over the British Isles and the EU. Catherine’s love for trees and care about individuals, was obvious, as she outlined the development of her business in recent years, always bearing in mind her principles of sustainability, integrity and excellent Customer Service.

Following Catherine’s presentation, supper was served and then other items of business were conducted.

A short quiz helped select the team which will represent Crumlin at this year’s area quiz.

Congratulations and good luck to Deirdre Copeland, Eilish Grant and Jean Lyttle.

It was an especially good night for Deirdre as she also received the January ‘Birthday Girl’ gift.

Ruth Graham won the competition for an item made from wood (a beautifully carved and painted little wren) and Rosemary Blackburn won the ballot.