The Cardiac Rehabilitation Team based at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald have once again been awarded the National Accreditation for their continuous delivery of high quality and effective services for all cardiac patients.

The team were awarded the BACPR/NACR certification status in October 2022, for another consecutive year as the Accreditation is reviewed yearly by the National Audit of Cardiac Rehab (NACR).

This prestigious award is well deserved by the team, as they have worked consistently to deliver and improve the quality of service to their patients and meeting the standards set out by the British Association for Cardiovascular Prevention & Rehabilitation (BACPR).

The National Certification Programme for Cardiac Rehabilitation is a joint project between the BACPR and NACR that has been running since 2018. The Award has been designed to demonstrate that evidence based and consistently high cardiac rehabilitation and prevention programs are delivered in centres across the United Kingdom.

Cardiac Rehab Secretary, Ashleigh Irwin, Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse, Frances Roulston, Cardiac Rehab Co-Ordinator, Ashleigh Leith, Cardiac Rehab Specialist Physiotherapist, Elaine McComb, Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse, Ashley Hughes. Absent from photo Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse, Stephanie Carson

Cardiovascular disease is a long term condition. Saving someone’s life following a heart condition is vital, but giving them a fulfilling life that is worth living is equally important. The aims of cardiac rehabilitation and prevention are to provide the patient and family with the skills and knowledge to self-manage, facilitate recovery both physically and psychologically and educate to reduce the risk of further cardiovascular events, as well as achieving an absolute risk reduction in cardiovascular deaths.