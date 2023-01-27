Lisburn mum says impact of Children’s Ambulance will be 'lifechanging' for heart families

Edel’s four-year-old son, Fionn is one of approximately 200 children born with congenital heart disease every year in Northern Ireland, which has resulted in multiple trips to Dublin for treatment and surgery over the course of his short life.
Following a hugely successful ‘Mile A Day’ fundraising campaign in 2021 in which over £133,000 was raised by the public for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust, the £126,466 bespoke ambulance was commissioned by the charity and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, with support from the Northern Ireland Specialist Transport and Retrieval (NISTAR) service.
Recalling her son’s diagnosis of Tricuspid Atresia Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome, Edel said: “Since Fionn was born, we have made multiple journeys to Dublin for scheduled and emergency surgeries which has been extremely stressful. Essentially, only one side of Fionn’s heart works. His oxygen levels are low and he needs regular visits and tests at the Clarke Clinic Cardiology Department.
“Thinking back to the early days, those trips to Dublin were terrifying – it was literally life and death. I always worried that he would wake up and see the tubes and hear the beeping of the machines. He was oblivious then, but now he’s more aware of his surroundings which leads to a lot of fear.”
As well as being fully equipped with the latest specialist medical equipment, the ambulance has a number of features including space themed décor on the interior walls, sensory equipment to calm younger children and PlayStation and Tablet facilities for entertainment.
Edel continued: “Having a purpose-built children’s ambulance with all the critical lifesaving equipment and the added sensory and playful atmosphere will help to take his mind away from the scary reality of living with a critical illness. The new ambulance will be like Fionn’s battleship, preparing him mentally and physically for the next fight.”
Joanne McCallister, Chief Executive of Children’s Heartbeat Trust added: “Children’s Heartbeat Trust already supports families via a number of services and our main motivation behind the creation of the ambulance was to help make perhaps one of the most frightening and difficult journeys that little bit easier.”