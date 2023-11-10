Animal welfare charity opens new store in the heart of Lisburn
The new charity store, based at 144 Longstone Street was opened by Lisburn Mayor, Andrew Gowan who joined the charity’s team of volunteers to cut the ribbon on the brand new store, just in time for Christmas shopping season.
It is the third retail shop to be opened by the USPCA, which has two other stores in Banbridge and Lurgan.
As a charity, the USPCA relies heavily on volunteers, donors and its charity shops. The opening of a third store means the USPCA will be able to continue its work in advancing animal welfare across Northern Ireland.
USPCA Chief Executive, Nora Smith said: “We are so passionate about our mission which is to protect all animals. The work we do ranges from pet grooming to veterinary clinics, wildlife rescue and animal welfare investigations.
"In recent times we have seen an even greater demand for our services and more animals and animal owners turning to us for support.
"This new store will help us continue that work. At a time when more and more people are mindful about the things they buy, we are proud to add this shop full of pre-loved items and affordable treasures to Lisburn’s retail offering.
"I would also like to thank our amazing team of volunteers whose kindness and time is priceless and appeal to anyone with some hours to spare each week, to consider joining our fantastic team.”
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Mayor, Andrew Gowan added: “It’s wonderful to see the USPCA expand to our area and I encourage local shoppers to rally round and help support the vital work they do with a visit to the new store.
"By purchasing a pre-loved item, you’ll be helping the charity continue to care and protect vulnerable animals, while also being socially responsible by recycling and protecting our environment. You’ll also save a few pounds too.
"I wish them every success with this new venture and look forward to visiting the store again soon.”
The new shop will sell a range of pre-loved items including clothing, jewellery, homewares, toys and books.