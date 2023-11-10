Northern Ireland animal welfare charity USPCA has opened a new store in the heart of Lisburn.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new charity store, based at 144 Longstone Street was opened by Lisburn Mayor, Andrew Gowan who joined the charity’s team of volunteers to cut the ribbon on the brand new store, just in time for Christmas shopping season.

It is the third retail shop to be opened by the USPCA, which has two other stores in Banbridge and Lurgan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a charity, the USPCA relies heavily on volunteers, donors and its charity shops. The opening of a third store means the USPCA will be able to continue its work in advancing animal welfare across Northern Ireland.

Chair of the USPCA, Dr John Farrell, Skye the dog, Chief Executive of the USPCA, Nora Smith, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Mayor, Andrew Gowan at the opening of the new USPCA store in Lisburn city centre. Pic credit: Matt Mackey

USPCA Chief Executive, Nora Smith said: “We are so passionate about our mission which is to protect all animals. The work we do ranges from pet grooming to veterinary clinics, wildlife rescue and animal welfare investigations.

"In recent times we have seen an even greater demand for our services and more animals and animal owners turning to us for support.

"This new store will help us continue that work. At a time when more and more people are mindful about the things they buy, we are proud to add this shop full of pre-loved items and affordable treasures to Lisburn’s retail offering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would also like to thank our amazing team of volunteers whose kindness and time is priceless and appeal to anyone with some hours to spare each week, to consider joining our fantastic team.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Mayor, Andrew Gowan added: “It’s wonderful to see the USPCA expand to our area and I encourage local shoppers to rally round and help support the vital work they do with a visit to the new store.

"By purchasing a pre-loved item, you’ll be helping the charity continue to care and protect vulnerable animals, while also being socially responsible by recycling and protecting our environment. You’ll also save a few pounds too.

"I wish them every success with this new venture and look forward to visiting the store again soon.”