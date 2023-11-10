Lisburn Chamber launches Christmas Appeal for Barnardo’s NI and Lisburn Food Bank

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce has launched their annual Christmas Appeal, supporting once again, Barnardo’s NI and the Lisburn Food Bank.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its ninth year, the Chamber toy appeal plays a crucial role in the work Barnardo’s undertake through their Lisburn family support services and all donated toys and gifts are given to families living in the Greater Lisburn area.

Roberta Marshall from Barnardo’s, commented: “Each year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Chamber appeal and our families are so appreciative of the toys and gifts they receive. This year has been particularly difficult for many children and families, due to the rising cost of living and so the support from the public and Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, will go a long way for many local families this Christmas.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year Lisburn Chamber has organised collection points for the public and Chamber members to donate toys up until Thursday December 14. Gift vouchers for teenagers are particularly appreciated and these can be purchased from many Lisburn retailers.

Pictured at the launch of the Lisburn Chamber Christmas Appeal are (L-R) Denise Watson, Chamber Ambassador, Dr Katrina Collins, Chamber President, Roberta Marshall, Barnardo’s NI and Lynsey Agnew, Lisburn Food Bank. Pic credit: Lisburn Chamber of Commerce

The donation points are:

Lisburn City Centre Management 11-13 Market Square

GMcG Accountants Crescent Business Park, Ballinderry Road

Bow Street Mall Administration Office on the 1st FloorStaffline Recruitment 11 Lisburn Square

McClelland Salter 12 Bachelors Walk

Smyth Patterson 18 Market Square

Resurgam Healthy Living Centre Laganview Enterprise Centre, 93 Drumbeg Drive

Running in conjunction with the toy collection, is the online appeal for the Lisburn Food Bank. The organisation has seen a dramatic rise in calls for help in 2023. A donation page has been created on JustGiving.com and this year all money donated will be spent on fuel and food vouchers to help needy individuals and families in the Greater Lisburn area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/lisburn-chamber-of-commerce-christmas-appeal-2023

Lynsey Agnew from Lisburn Food Bank commented: “Last Christmas, we received £2000 in donations from Lisburn Chamber of Commerce and every penny went to assist families in our local community.

"Enquiry numbers have risen in recent months as energy costs have escalated, so this fund-raising initiative is really appreciated.”

Chamber President Dr Katrina Collins added: “2023 has been a difficult year for many businesses, with rising costs from energy suppliers etc.