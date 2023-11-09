Lisburn City Centre businesses embrace Black Friday
To accompany the experience Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced that the enchanting Light Trail in Castle Gardens will officially open this same day.
Visitors can enjoy a magical evening stroll through the beautifully illuminated gardens, enjoy some live music, mini Christmas market and Santa Claus himself will be in residence from Thursday-Saturday, taking gift requests from young and old alike.
Highlights of Black Friday in Lisburn City Centre include:
Extended Shopping Hours: Participating businesses will be open from 9am to 9pm, giving shoppers ample time to explore a wide range of products and services.
Unbeatable Discounts: Shoppers can expect exclusive Black Friday discounts on clothing, electronics, homewares, beauty products, food and much more, all while supporting local businesses.
Entertainment and Activities: Lisburn City Centre will be abuzz with the start of the Lisburn Light Festival and Enchanted Light Trail in Castle Gardens.
Supporting Local: By shopping in Lisburn City Centre, you not only save money but also support the local economy and contribute to the community's growth.
Councillor John Laverty BEM, Regeneration & Growth Chairman, said: "Black Friday in Lisburn City Centre is a great opportunity for residents to come together and support our local businesses.
"We encourage everyone to take advantage of the extended shopping hours, fantastic deals, and immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Castle Gardens' Light Trail."