Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee has refused an application for 14 new homes in the conservation area of Antrim town.

The application for seven apartments and seven townhouses at Riverside was turned down at a meeting on Monday evening.

Planning officer Kieran O’Connell told the committee 189 letters of objection have been received expressing concerns over the potential impact on character and appearance of the area as well as over-development and lack of parking.

A report to councillors says the site has been “unused for some time”, is overgrown and consists of a “large rectangular derelict dwelling”.

Riverside area, Antrim. Pic: Google

It is also noted the site is located in the Riverside sector of Antrim Town Centre Conservation Area, which is “an area of residential development south of the town centre, historically associated with the former mill complex”.

Mr O’Connell went on to say if the proposal was permitted, it would result in damage to trees in the conservation area which would be “detrimental to the character and appearance of the location”.

Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM told the meeting: “I fully support the officer’s recommendation that the plan is refused.

“Access into Riverside isn’t great which will add to the burden of local residents. It is a one-way system.

Additional Traffic

"Any additional traffic in that area will have a damning effect on general life of those residents and add to issues of parking.”

He highlighted flooding in the area and potential effect of run-off on any future development.

“This is within Antrim Conservation Area and trees are a big part of that,” he added.

Antrim Alliance Cllr Neil Kelly said: “Issues have been raised by the local residents of Riverside. I ask the committee to endorse the recommendation by supporting refusal.”

