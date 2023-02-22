Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Planning Committee has refused a social housing application for 33 new homes at Shore Road, Whitehouse.

The application by Clanmil Housing was turned down at a meeting on Monday against a recommendation by council planners to approve.

The proposed development of apartments, within four buildings, would provide 28 two-bedroom and five one-bedroom units. Three would be wheelchair accessible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has been earmarked for a site opposite the former Newtownabbey High School.

Shore Road. Image by Google

Principal planning officer Barry Diamond told the committee the nearest residential property is 45 metres at Whitehouse Park.

He reported the application had received 23 letters of objection noting potential for overshadowing/loss of light to neighbouring dwellings and gardens; overlooking/loss of privacy to neighbouring dwellings and gardens; loss of view; road safety concerns; scale, massing and dominance of proposed buildings and loss of character.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Macedon Ulster Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster told the meeting of his concerns the over scale and dominance of the development which he believes would overlook neighbouring properties and the rectory and garden of St John’s Church.

Planned Parking

He suggested the proposed development would “introduce a significant domineering impact” and he described the planned parking area as “sub-standard” which he considers may result in overspill on the A2 road.

He went on to say train movements from the Belfast to Larne railway line may result in “sustained noise with potential to impact the living environment of prospective residents”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett said he has been “inundated” with residents from Whitehouse Park concerned about overshadowing of their properties and proposed mass and scale.

He suggested the “lack of car park spaces” and intensification on “one of the busiest roads in the borough” would have a “negative impact on residents in Whitehouse Park”.

He asked for a refusal by the committee or a deferral to make changes that are “suitable for residents”.

Planning consultant Gary Dodds said the development proposal is “seeking to deliver accommodation for some of the most vulnerable in society in housing stress”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He pointed out it has the “full support of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive”. He went on to say it has been designed to create a “courtyard lay-out to to foster a sense of community among residents”.

He noted the level of separation from Whitehouse Park is in excess of the required standard.

Issues Raised

“We believe the issues raised have been thoroughly assessed by the council’s planning team and will not have any significant detrimental impact on existing properties,” said Mr Dodds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The applicant is willing to consider some of these concerns and bring back an amended scheme.”

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE asked what changes the applicant proposes to make. He was advised this is likely to involve a reduction in height to two storeys for one of the blocks and a reduction in units from 33 to 29.

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth said he has “great concern” about the communal space. Mr Diamond explained it would be for the social housing provider to maintain it.

Threemilewater Alliance Ald Tom Campbell’s proposal permission be refused, seconded by Ald Smyth, was backed by eight councillors with abstentions from Sinn Fein Cllrs Rosie Kinnear, a Glengormley representative and Henry Cushinan, Dunsilly, with Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch voting against.

Advertisement

Advertisement