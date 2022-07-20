Apache Pizza provides 20 new jobs with the opening of premises in Glengormley

The premises at Portland Avenue in Glengormley are part of Apache Pizza’s continuing expansion in Northern Ireland.

The Dublin-founded business now operates 20 outlets across the province.

Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza, said: “We are delighted to create 20 new jobs with the opening of our new store in Newtownabbey and to celebrate the opening of our twentieth store in Northern Ireland

The company now has an outlet in Glengormley.

“Apache Pizza prides itself on being local, being part of local communities and on serving great tasting pizza which can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time.”

Other areas in Co Antrim which have been identified for store openings by the company include Crumlin, Whitehead, Dunmurry, Ormeau Road, Belfast and Carnlough.

“Being local is what is driving our expansion. We are local to homes, businesses, schools and universities and we are focused on offering delivery and take-out wherever people are looking for great pizza,” said Martin.

“We are delighted that our new store in Newtownabbey is providing local people with an opportunity to secure employment where they live and to develop and advance their careers as we continue to grow and expand across Northern Ireland.”