Apache Pizza is creating 400 new jobs with the opening of 20 new stores in Northern Ireland following a 32 percent increase in online pizza sales. Pictured celebrating the announcement are in-store team members, Neeyati Vaghela and Luciana Matos. Pic Julien Behal Photography

About 120 of the roles will be created in County Antrim, including new branches in Whitehead, Carnlough and Newtownabbey.

The company is actively seeking local entrepreneurs from all areas of Northern Ireland to become new franchisees as part of the rapid expansion plan, which is being fuelled by soaring pizza sales.

The 400 new jobs include permanent, full-time and part-time positions for general managers, supervisors, team members and delivery drivers and offer flexible working conditions, full training and attractive opportunities for career advancement.

Local entrepreneurs who are interested in becoming franchisees and running their own company as part of the Apache Pizza chain will receive full training and operational support, the pizza chain said.

Apache Pizza operates 181 stores and employs over 2,750 people in communities all over the island of Ireland.

It currently operates 19 stores in Northern Ireland and this number is set to double to 39 before the end of the year.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in Northern Ireland and to create new job and new franchise opportunities in local communities. Being local is what is driving our growth and rapid expansion plan. We are looking at all areas and our plan is to open a number of new stores each month,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.