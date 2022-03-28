About 120 of the roles will be created in County Antrim, including new branches in Whitehead, Carnlough and Newtownabbey.
The company is actively seeking local entrepreneurs from all areas of Northern Ireland to become new franchisees as part of the rapid expansion plan, which is being fuelled by soaring pizza sales.
The 400 new jobs include permanent, full-time and part-time positions for general managers, supervisors, team members and delivery drivers and offer flexible working conditions, full training and attractive opportunities for career advancement.
Local entrepreneurs who are interested in becoming franchisees and running their own company as part of the Apache Pizza chain will receive full training and operational support, the pizza chain said.
Apache Pizza operates 181 stores and employs over 2,750 people in communities all over the island of Ireland.
It currently operates 19 stores in Northern Ireland and this number is set to double to 39 before the end of the year.
“We are delighted to expand our presence in Northern Ireland and to create new job and new franchise opportunities in local communities. Being local is what is driving our growth and rapid expansion plan. We are looking at all areas and our plan is to open a number of new stores each month,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.
Apache Pizza has already commenced its recruitment drive and is seeking vibrant, self-motivated people with consumer-focused experience for all positions.
Entrepreneurs who are interested in becoming franchisees do not require previous business management experience. All applications can be made online at www.apachepizza.co.uk/franchise-opportunities