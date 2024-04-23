Application for retention of car wash at site of former Danske Bank in Newtownabbey refused
The application is for a car wash business at the site of the former Danske Bank branch at Mallusk Road, in Newtownabbey, which closed in October 2021.
A report to the committee says: “An existing single storey, flat roofed building is centrally located within the site which was previously used as a bank.” It notes that the site is currently being used as a car wash facility.
The report says: “The existing, unauthorised car wash is predominantly located to the front of the vacant former bank building, comprising an area of existing hard-standing where the vehicles circulate to be washed and dried under two separate canopies.
“The proposed retention of the car wash has been applied for on a permanent basis, however, the appearance of the development is piecemeal and involves structures which appear temporary in nature. In terms of visual amenity, the development would not be acceptable on a permanent basis as it would have a detrimental impact on the character of the area.
“The proposal requires satisfactory drainage on site so as to not increase flood risk to neighbouring properties.”
NI Water has been consulted and has recommended refusal due to “capacity issues”.
A planning officer told the meeting the drainage plan submitted was “insufficient”.
Councillors voted unanimously to refuse the application.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter