Danske Bank to close more branches across Northern Ireland, here's where they are

The branches at Carrickfergus, Knock, Saintfield and at Shipquay Place in Derry / Londonderry will close on Friday, June 7.

The bank has confirmed there will be no job losses.

Aisling Press, Danske Bank’s Managing Director of Personal Banking, said: “The world around us is always changing, and alongside that we’ve seen changes to how people choose to do their banking.

The Danske Bank in Carrickfergus is one of four branches across Northern Ireland to close in June.

"Many of our customers are now using alternative ways to bank with us, like through our digital solutions, banking on the phone or in the Post Office.

"Over the past two years, we’ve seen a 25 per cent increase in customer logins to our digital channels. We have to respond to these changes, and a key part of that is reviewing and adapting how we invest in our customer solutions for the future.

"Sometimes, that will include investing more in our branches. In the past eight years, we’ve invested around £8 million in transformational upgrades to a number of our branches, most recently at our Forestside branch in Belfast and Abbeycentre branch in Newtownabbey.

"Sometimes it also means we need to make difficult decisions to close certain branches that are being used less. This isn’t an easy decision to make, and we consider lots of factors including the customer impact of the closure and alternative services nearby.

"Today, I have written to customers of each branch to assure them that we’re still committed to continuing to meet their banking needs, and to share the different ways they can continue to bank with us. In our branches and on our website, we’ve also published a customer guide which goes into more detail on factors we considered before making our decision as well as more information on other ways to bank with us.

Aisling added: “Over the coming weeks and after the closures, customers will be able to get additional support in any of our branches, from our local contact centre and, where applicable, from their business manager. If any of our customers have concerns, I would encourage them to please speak to us - we’ll continue to support them through this change.”

Danske Bank said it “continues to invest in both its digital channels and its day-to-day banking services”.

Through the bank’s relationship with the Post Office, personal and business customers with a debit card can check their account balances, withdraw cash and make cash lodgements at any UK Post Office, as well as being able to lodge cheques using a pre-printed envelope and credit slip at any Post Office in Northern Ireland.