Cushendall: police appeal after man dies at scene of collision
The incident took place in Cushendall, involving one vehicle.
The PSNI confirmed on Friday morning that a man had sadly died following the incident in Cushendall.
Sergeant Brook said: "At approximately 9.20pm, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Kilnadore Road area.
"A man sadly passed away at the scene.
"The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1827 of 08/02/24.”