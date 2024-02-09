Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place in Cushendall, involving one vehicle.

The PSNI confirmed on Friday morning that a man had sadly died following the incident in Cushendall.

Sergeant Brook said: "At approximately 9.20pm, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Kilnadore Road area.

Kilnadore Road, Cushendall. Picture: Google

"A man sadly passed away at the scene.

"The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.