Towns and villages have been drowning in litter with the stench from many bins beyond description.

Private refuse collectors have been doing the rounds in housing estates in Portadown and Lurgan charging up to £15 to empty a bin.

Residents have been hiring skips or trying to go to recycling centres in the Mid Ulster or Lisburn and Castlereagh council areas to off load their rubbish.

Workers in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council remain on strike as talks continue between unions and management.

However it is understood Mid Ulster Council may be asking for identification from those attending their facilities in future.

Individuals from the Emmanuel Church in Portadown spend several hours over a couple of days cleaning various parts of the town centre.

Meanwhile, talks between the council and the three unions, Unite, NIPSA and the GMB are continuing at the Labour Relations Agency (LRA).

It is understood that the talks started last Friday after two full weeks of strike action. The talks at the LRA were then paused over the Bank Holiday weekend and resumed on Wednesday this week.

Sources close to the council revealed that negotiations are at an advanced stage with broad agreement on issues such as the harmonisation of pay and grading across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council as well as the one-off payments of £1,400.

A sticking point appears to be the issue of incremental points. It appears that an appeal that staff should be awarded an extra point on the scale and that this should be annually recurring has not been agreed.

The strike is due to last for a four week period until Sunday, September 11 however if there is no deal between both sides, this may be extended.

Currently impacted by the strike are the following services: leisure centres; recreation and community centres; outdoor leisure; refuse collection services; household recycling centres; street cleansing; cemetery services; tourism, arts and culture venues; Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm; parks and open spaces; public toilets; civic buildings; registration services and events.

Sinn Féin party group leader on the council Liam Mackle wished both sides well as talks to end industrial action continue.

He said: “I hope that the talks are able to make the necessary progress to bring the industrial action to an end.