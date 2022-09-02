Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily-Grace Millar’s super proud mum Jay revealed that her daughter was eager to raise money for the Cancer Fund for Children charity.

Jay revealed: “I have terminal cancer and we as a family are supported by Cancer Fund for Children so Lily-Grace decided that she wanted to do something to raise money for them so opted to get her beautiful hair cut.”

Portadown girl Lily-Grace Millar (9) who had her hair cut to donate to The Little Princess Trust whilst raising money for Cancer Fund for Children.

Last week Lily-Grace had a whopping 20 inches cut of her hair. She generously donated the hair to The Little Princess Trust whilst also raising money for Cancer Fund for Children.

The Millington Primary School pupil attended HairForce1 in Portadown where hairdresser Janice White snipped off her locks. She was joined by Lily’s cancer support specialist, Hannah, who was also very impressed with her.

Janice White from Hairforce1in Portadown cutting Lily-Grace Millar's hair to donate to The Little Princess Trust whilst raising money for Cancer Fund for Children.

Jay (45)has a very rare head and neck cancer which has unfortunately spread to the brain. Jay said: “I have good and bad days but so far I am still okay you just have to get up and carry on while you still can.

“I got my diagnosis in 2018 and had major surgery on my head in the Ulster Hospital and in 2020 got the news that it had spread to the brain.

“Because it is so rare there is no treatment but trials are taking place in the UK and America to try and find any mutations with any other cancer and to see what treatment is offered to any that may match.”

Janice White from Hairforce1in Portadown cutting Lily-Grace Millar's hair to donate to The Little Princess Trust whilst raising money for Cancer Fund for Children. Also pictured is Rachel McClatchey, a stylist in the salon.