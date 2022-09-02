Portadown schoolgirl Lily (9), whose mum has terminal cancer, has hair cut for charity
A nine-year-old Portadown girl, whose mum has terminal cancer, has had her hair chopped off in aid of charity.
Lily-Grace Millar’s super proud mum Jay revealed that her daughter was eager to raise money for the Cancer Fund for Children charity.
Jay revealed: “I have terminal cancer and we as a family are supported by Cancer Fund for Children so Lily-Grace decided that she wanted to do something to raise money for them so opted to get her beautiful hair cut.”
Last week Lily-Grace had a whopping 20 inches cut of her hair. She generously donated the hair to The Little Princess Trust whilst also raising money for Cancer Fund for Children.
The Millington Primary School pupil attended HairForce1 in Portadown where hairdresser Janice White snipped off her locks. She was joined by Lily’s cancer support specialist, Hannah, who was also very impressed with her.
Jay (45)has a very rare head and neck cancer which has unfortunately spread to the brain. Jay said: “I have good and bad days but so far I am still okay you just have to get up and carry on while you still can.
“I got my diagnosis in 2018 and had major surgery on my head in the Ulster Hospital and in 2020 got the news that it had spread to the brain.
“Because it is so rare there is no treatment but trials are taking place in the UK and America to try and find any mutations with any other cancer and to see what treatment is offered to any that may match.”