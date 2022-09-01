Asda Coleraine colleagues celebrate 300 years of service

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues Christopher Patton, Anne Story, Joanne McGuigan, Lorraine Gibson, and Karen Wall each celebrated 35 years at Asda.

Whilst Gary Stewart, Patricia Booth, Melody Hogg, Denise Pollock, and Stephen Park celebrated a quarter of a century. The colleagues were all invited to special celebratory event in Belfast where Asda Northern Ireland acknowledged the achievements and dedication of its longest serving colleagues.

42 colleagues received recognition of their fantastic service to Asda over the years, culminating in a total of 1275 years worked so far for the retail giant, including the 10 colleagues from Asda Coleraine.

Back row; Christopher Patton, Gary Stewart, Middle row; Anne Storey, Joanne McGuigan, Charlotte Elliott (Regional Manager), Patricia Booth, Lorraine Gibson, Front row; Karen Wall, Melody Hogg, Denise Pollock.

George Rankin, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland congratulated and thanked the long serving colleagues: “It’s important that we recognise the dedication and great work of our colleagues. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them. Our ‘Asda Big Anniversary’ gives us the chance to say that big thank you.

“They are such an important part of our Asda family, every day they go the extra mile to provide great service to our customers, and this shows as there are people who come in just to see them every week. We are incredibly proud of all our teams here in Northern Ireland, but we are especially delighted to recognise this group of colleagues for their dedication and long service.

“They have a collective total of 1275 years of service which is absolutely phenomenal, and I’d like to congratulate everyone for reaching such brilliant milestones – here’s to many more!”