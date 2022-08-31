Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s autumn activity programme for older people offers a wide range of activities, and it can help you do all these things.

There is increasing evidence of the benefits of physical activity in relation to disease prevention, increased mobility, independence and improving quality of life – keeping active in later life can add years, even for previously inactive people.

What’s on offer

The Bannside Strollers Walking Club

Dander Football (Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre) 9.30am to 10.30am. Cost £2.10, starts Monday, September 5.

Active Age Ballymoney (Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre): Badminton 9am to 10am and Aerobics 10am to 11am. Cost £2.50. Starts Thursday, September 1.

Bannside Strollers Walking Club 11am to 12pm from Coleraine Leisure Centre. Cost £2.10, starts Tuesday, September 6.

Active Age Coleraine (Coleraine Leisure Centre): Pickleball 10am to 11.30am and Exercise class to music 11.30am to 12.30pm. Cost £2.50, starts Thursday, September 8.

Active Age Limavady (Roe Valley Leisure Centre): Badminton and Swim 9.30am to 10.30am and Exercise class to music 10.30am to 11.30am. Cost £2.50, starts Tuesday, October 4.

The physical activity programmes will provide participants with an opportunity to socialise with new people, keep active by having fun, and to take part in new activities. For more information, please email [email protected]