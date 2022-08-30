Bann Wheelers raise £2k for charities
Bann Wheelers Cycling Club has raised over £2,000 for charity by running a Night at the Races.
Bann Wheelers Cycling Club Chair Tony Callaghan handed over cheques to Club members Kay Hack and Gary Kendall to support Haematology Cancer Care, Blood Cancer, and Transplant Sport NI.
Kay, a long time member of Bann Wheelers CC and a cancer survivor, was fortunate to find a match within her family for stem cell treatment and has recently taken part in the Transplant Games in Birmingham winning a bronze medal. Kay is returning to training with the club.
A club spokesperson said: “If you’re new or returning to cycling why not join us. Groups leave the garage on Strand Road, Coleraine on Sunday mornings at 9am, Tuesday at 6pm and Thursday at 6pm.
“From Sunday, September 18 at 9am a new and returning riders’ group ride will begin with a strict 15-16mph. Everyone is welcome to join this and hopefully we will see some old club members as well as new riders join this group.”