Bann Wheelers raise £2k for charities

Bann Wheelers Cycling Club Chair Tony Callaghan handed over cheques to Club members Kay Hack and Gary Kendall to support Haematology Cancer Care, Blood Cancer, and Transplant Sport NI.

Kay, a long time member of Bann Wheelers CC and a cancer survivor, was fortunate to find a match within her family for stem cell treatment and has recently taken part in the Transplant Games in Birmingham winning a bronze medal. Kay is returning to training with the club.

Laurence Bradley (Event Organiser), Tony Callaghan (Chair BWCC), Kay Hack and Gary Kendall

A club spokesperson said: “If you’re new or returning to cycling why not join us. Groups leave the garage on Strand Road, Coleraine on Sunday mornings at 9am, Tuesday at 6pm and Thursday at 6pm.