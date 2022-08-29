Dominican principal retires after 40 years at the school

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Ronan has taken her leave of the Strand Road school after 40 years of dedicated service as a teacher, Vice Principal and Principal.

Mr Michael Fleming, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, presented Ms Ronan with gifts recognising her long and valued commitment, loyalty and service to Dominican education in Portstewart over the past 40 years as a teacher, Vice-Principal, Principal and parent.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On behalf of staff and governors, Mr Fleming wished her all the very best for her retirement and expressed his delight that the outstanding results achieved in Dominican College at GCSE and A level this year were a tribute to all her work as principal and the collective efforts of all staff.

Ms Ronan being presented with gifts from Mr Michael Fleming Chairperson of the Board of Governors. From left - G Lynch ( New Principal) , R Ronan, M Fleming , E Fleming

READ MORE:

Ms Ronan also described her delight: “To be going out on such a high of fabulous results last week at A level and again this week at GCSE.”

Speaking to staff in her final address Ms Ronan explained: “Exam results are the visible product achieved as pupils and one key indicator of our success as educators.

Miss Ronan with Mr Fleming, Board of Governors

“But our pupils also leave the school with often what is even more valuable, the invisible things that staff do to help pupils often going above and beyond to help pupils achieve their full potential.

“It has been the privilege of my life to work with and lead such a dedicated staff and I wish each and every one of you continued success in educating and inspiring Dominican pupils.”

Mr Ronan will be succeeded as principal by Mr Gerry Lynch.