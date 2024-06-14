Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family-run bakery, currently with two stores in Larne, will be taking on a third premises in the east Antrim town on June 18.

BAKE, currently operating branches in Craigyhill and Broadway, will also start trading out of the McDowell’s Bakery site at Riverdale following a recent acquisition.

The McDowells have been running the shop for almost 30 years, with Boyd and Sharon announcing that June 15 will be their last day.

Taking to social media, they stated: “We want to express our thanks and gratitude to our customers who have been so kind and loyal over the years.

Rosie Richmond at the McDowell's Bakery in Riverdale, Larne. (Pic: BAKE).

"The bakery has been our life since we took over 28 years ago and we’re blessed with many happy memories. We’ve worked hard and are proud of the thriving business it’s become.

"Thank you to our amazing work family team past and present who have supported and helped us every step of the way. We’ll miss you all, but will keep in touch.

"We’re delighted to say that BAKE are taking over the business from next Tuesday, so please continue to call in for your treats and support them. Many of our staff are staying so you will see a familiar face. We wish them every success for a smooth transition.”

Speaking to the Larne Times, Rosie Richmond, a partner at BAKE, explained: “While it’s been an awful lot of work behind the scenes, we’re so excited to get started.

"Taking on an established bakery site like McDowell's is a tremendous opportunity for us. McDowell's has been a beloved part of Larne for many years and we’re honoured to carry it on, preserving the traditional bakery atmosphere that customers have come to know and love.

“Our entire team is committed to maintaining the high standards set by McDowell's while adding our own unique touches for our entire customer base, both long-time patrons and new customers alike.

"We’ll be retaining Head Baker John and retail staff: Joanne, Linda, Michelle and Shaneen. We’ve some staff members who have increased their hours to cover us initially, however, we expect to hire for some new fun positions in the future.