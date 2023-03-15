Customers have been thanked for their support as a clothing store in Ballyclare recently moved to the former Ulster Bank site on the town’s Main Street.

Joli Clothing relocated from Granges Street to the former bank building, with staff hosting an opening ceremony attended by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross.

The company adapted their business during the challenging environments brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and post-pandemic period by focusing on digital transformation supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s business support programmes.

This has enabled their business to prosper and further expand in Ballyclare, where they first opened over 15 years ago.

Ald Stephen Ross, extends congratulations to Lorraine McConnell and her team at Joli Clothing on their successful relocation to the former Ulster Bank Building in Ballyclare.

Commenting during his visit to the shop, Ald Ross said: “The transformation of the previously disused bank building into a thriving retail space is incredible. Lorraine has showcased how older buildings can be revitalised and repurposed to cater for modern shoppers.

“This regeneration project is expected to boost footfall on Ballyclare's Main Street and encourage shoppers to return to the high street, which is a significant win for our local economy. I extend my best wishes to Lorraine and her team as they continue to thrive in their new location.”

Lorraine McConnell added: "I am overwhelmed by the support that we've received in Ballyclare while relocating to the old bank building. I was so pleased to welcome the Mayor and new and returning customers during our reopening.

"I want to thank the team, our customers, and all who have been working in the background to make this move possible."

Congratulating the business, Independent Ballyclare DEA Cllr Michael Stewart stated: “Congratulations to Lorraine and the team at Joli on their spectacular transformation of a magnificent historic building in the heart of Ballyclare to one of the most attractive and impressive fashion boutiques in the country.

"It's inspiring to see a local Ballyclare business leading the way in town centre retailing by successfully combining a strong online presence with an ambitious investment in creating an exceptional shopping experience for their customers.

