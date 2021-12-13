Nigel Simpson, Managing Director of Simpson Developments, is pictured with David Simpson, Director, at Petticrew Park in Ballyclare.

Petticrew Park, which was released to the market on December 4, is a development made up of 43 units, 10 of which are bungalows.

The site will also include two, three, and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses.

Petticrew Park is the only new housing project in the Ballyclare area to accommodate a long-standing appetite for the one-level properties.

There are currently 30 staff working on the site, led by site manager Gary Gordon, while a further 30 other roles have been funded by the creation of Petticrew Park.

Several virtual show homes have been launched to allow prospective buyers to navigate the properties, while the homes also have the latest in energy efficient provisions.

One of the site’s most unique aspects is the inclusion of the chalet bungalow property type.

The units are often a preferential choice among retirees who want to downsize and those who want the ease of a one-level setting.

Nigel Simpson, Managing Director of Simpson Developments, said: “We are delighted to put Petticrew Park on the market and we believe it responds to many demands from the Northern Ireland new homebuyer.