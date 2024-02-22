Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It also turned down a proposal to build two detached houses on land to the rear of the property as part of the application.

A report to the committee said: “Number seven Main Street, Ballyclare, is a mid-terrace, two storey property with a prominent roadside frontage and consists of a former hairdressing salon on the ground floor with living accommodation on the first floor of the building.

“If permitted, it would result in an unacceptable adverse effect on both existing and proposed properties in terms of loss of amenity space, loss of privacy, overlooking and general disturbance.”

Number seven Main Street, Ballyclare. Pic: Google Maps.

“It has not been demonstrated that the proposed development will not have a detrimental impact on bats,” the report also noted.

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told councillors documentation on amended plans and a bat survey had just been received by the department on Monday.

Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown asked if the information relating to the bat roost survey would have any impact on the recommendation.

Barry Diamond, council’s principal planning officer, said it was not possible to make an assessment as the report had been received at 11 o’clock that morning. “It does not deal with any issue in relation to noise and general disturbance,” he added.

Mr Diamond explained one of the reasons for refusal is the impact it would have on the property at number one Main Street.

All councillors voted in favour of refusal with the exception of Cllr Archibald-Brown who abstained.