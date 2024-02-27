Ballymena Gift Card hits £130,000 milestone on first anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ballymena Gift Card launched in November 2022 as a means to encourage local spending, led by Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) and supported by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council and the Department for Communities under the Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme.

This support provided the funding for the in-person gift card kiosks in the Fairhill Shopping Centre and the Tower Centre.

In the first year of the programme, over 95% of Ballymena Gift Cards have been sold in person from the kiosks. A new Click and Collect service has also launched, giving people the chance to buy their Ballymena Gift Card online and pick up in person from the Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) office on Church Street.

Launching with 80 businesses, 120 shops, restaurants, salons and services businesses now accept the card, including national brands and independent businesses. Working through the Mastercard system, businesses in Ballymena can accept the gift card with no additional costs or equipment required.

Emma McCrea is the Manager at Ballymena BID and said organisations are switching to the card for staff rewards and incentives: “Demand for the Ballymena Gift Card over the Christmas period was extremely strong. 120 businesses now accepting the gift card means it offers even more choice for recipients and the chance to support our town.

“Organisations are also switching to the Ballymena Gift Card for staff rewards and incentives because they realise the positive impact that it has on our local economy. Businesses in Ballymena are operated and staffed by Ballymena people and it’s vitally important that we give back to our community, making it the strongest it can be.

“We are so thankful to the businesses community and locals for supporting the Ballymena Gift Card and town centre. We love when we hear stories of people clubbing together to give the Ballymena Gift card to new homeowners, teachers and carers and it’s great to see so many choosing the gift card for special occasions and of course Christmas. Giving the gift of choice to those you care about is such a lovely gesture.”

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex, said:“In our 2023 research82% of employees would prefer to receive a gift card from work to other incentives and 89% would rather a multi-store gift card like the Ballymena Gift Card. Added to that, 98% are keen to support local and 87% said supporting local businesses helps to keep them open.

"Whether its organisations buying for staff, or people buying for family and friends, the Ballymena Gift Card keeps spend locked into the town, whilst offering ultimate local choice, all through the year.”

Carole McKenna of the Grouse Complex,expressed her enthusiasm for the Ballymena Gift Card: “The Ballymena Gift Card is a versatile gift for all ages, from grandparents and parents enjoying a delightful lunch in our restaurant with their card to young adults using the card for a night out with friends at our nightclub.

“When I received a Ballymena Gift Card recently, I used it to stock up at my favourite Ballymena butcher. I appreciate the endless possibilities the gift card offers and value the assurance that every penny spent contributes to supporting the vibrant community of Ballymena. I encourage all businesses in Ballymena to sign up to accept the card, as it’s a great way of attracting new custom.”