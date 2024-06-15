Bank of Ireland Coleraine to host free fraud awareness sessions
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday, June 28, business customers are invited to attend a breakfast briefing from 8.30am, where they will hear from Catherine Campbell, Branch Manager, Bank of Ireland Coleraine and Allison Ewing, Fraud Customer Experience Manager, Bank of Ireland.
The briefing will focus on raising awareness of the various types of frauds and scams targeting businesses at this time, what businesses should do if they are ever a victim of fraud, and the investment Bank of Ireland are making in fraud detection and prevention to protect customers from financial criminals.
The event has been supported by the Coleraine Chamber of Commerce. Anyone interested in attending please email [email protected].
Following the session, Allison answer questions and queries from local customers and consumers, helping them to stay vigilant to fraud and giving tips to keep finance and personal information safe.
Drop into the branch to speak to Allison from 10am – 12pm on Friday, June 28.