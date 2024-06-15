Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bank of Ireland Coleraine is to host free fraud awareness sessions.

On Friday, June 28, business customers are invited to attend a breakfast briefing from 8.30am, where they will hear from Catherine Campbell, Branch Manager, Bank of Ireland Coleraine and Allison Ewing, Fraud Customer Experience Manager, Bank of Ireland.

The briefing will focus on raising awareness of the various types of frauds and scams targeting businesses at this time, what businesses should do if they are ever a victim of fraud, and the investment Bank of Ireland are making in fraud detection and prevention to protect customers from financial criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been supported by the Coleraine Chamber of Commerce. Anyone interested in attending please email [email protected].

Pictured is Allison Ewing, Fraud Customer Experience Manager Bank of Ireland UK. CREDIT BANK OF IRELAND

Following the session, Allison answer questions and queries from local customers and consumers, helping them to stay vigilant to fraud and giving tips to keep finance and personal information safe.