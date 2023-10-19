A major budget hotel in Belfast has been put up for sale with offers invited for more than £7.175million.

The 146-bedroom ETAP Hotel on Dublin Road is let to Accor UK Business & Leisure Hotels Limited, part of AccorInvest, one of the world’s leading hoteliers operating in 27 countries with more than 760 hotels.

Gavin Elliott, senior director at selling agents CBRE Northern Ireland said the sale presented a strong opportunity at “an exciting time for the Belfast hotel sector”.

“It has been a good year for the hotel industry in Northern Ireland with occupancy levels rebounding to those last experienced in 2019 and average room rates continuing to perform at record highs,” he said.

“By May 2023, the revenue per available room in Belfast was up 52 per cent against the same period during 2019 showcasing the growth in this sector.

“With a number of other new schemes announced in recent months, it is clear there is room and an appetite for further growth.

“Situated at the very heart of the city centre, this hotel represents an opportunity to purchase a property that is already let to a globally recognised brand and is situated within a well-established and vibrant commercial and leisure district.

The ETAP Hotel in Belfast has been offered for sale.

“Within walking distance of Belfast’s main bus and train stations, city centre core and the central business district, the hotel has proved exceptionally popular with external and domestic tourists as well as business travellers in the decade since it opened.”