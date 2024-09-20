Big marketing meet up returns to Belfast this November with an International lineup of speakers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some of the biggest names in Marketing are set to appear at ICC Belfast on November 14th for a remarkable day of learning and networking.

The Big Marketing Meet Up will return this Autumn to bring professionals together in one place and the 10-hour programme is filled with plenty of presentations from industry experts including best selling author and entrepreneur Seth Godin.

Following his surprise appearance at last year’s event, Seth has announced his return to the event this year to speak on his upcoming book, This Is Strategy, which all attendees will receive a free digital copy of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing via video link from his NYC studio, Seth’s inspirational talk will delve into the importance of strategy and how a seemingly small action today can result in a monumental change tomorrow.

Speakers at the Big Marketing Meet Up in November 2023

Emmy award winning former CNN White House correspondent, Gina London will also be presenting at the event. With the conference taking place 9 days after the much-anticipated 2024 US election, Gina’s topical speech “Trump vs Harris, who stands out as the master of persuasion will examine their real life communications styles with real life application beyond political podiums.

Rounding off the initial three speakers announced for the event is Joe Glover, founder of the Marketing MeetUp.

Joe has managed to create a community of over 10,000 members, and will be urging marketers not to sweat the small stuff and why the craft of marketing is just as important as the tactics you use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Treena Clarke has specifically curated an awe-inspiring list of speakers to make sure that guests will get the most out of the event, embracing networking opportunities as well as facilitating learning.

She said: "The success of our last meet-up showed the demand for a programme that provides key insights and discussions in a fun environment.

“Our speakers and attendees ensure that this will be an event created by marketing professionals, for marketing professionals. It's time for marketers to take time out, learn, and energise."

The Big Marketing Meet-Up is designed to stimulate marketers, leaving them passionate about upcoming projects or with a reignited fire for the industry to ensure they excel at their careers moving forward.

To find out more about the programme and to secure earlybird tickets, go to bmmubelfast.com