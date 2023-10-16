Biopax, a green packaging company based in Belfast, has announced generous backing for NIFL Premier Intermediate side Ballymacash Rangers and the club’s junior setup.

The significant sponsorship deal will support Ballymacash Rangers FC, Ballymacash Rangers Youth. and Ballymacash Sports Academy.

The sponsorship will bolster the club's involvement in competitions, covering expenses such as team kits which now feature the Biopax logo on the front.

The club's accessible stand has been dedicated in memory of Biopax Chairman, Dr Terry Cross’ son, David, who lost his life to malignant melanoma. It will be sponsored by The David Cross Foundation, a charity Dr Cross set up after his passing.

Chris Finlay, Ryan Ellis, Michelle Wood and Neil Woolsey (Ballymacash Rangers) alongside Ald Amanda Grehan, Dr Terry Cross OBE and Greg Prescott (Biopax Limited) and Bill Shaw from the David Cross Foundation with some of the young football players. (Pic Press Eye).

Located on an 8.4-acre site at Springvale Business Park in Belfast, Biopax Limited specialises in crafting tailor-made packaging and labels, both printed and unprinted, serving diverse sectors such as food service, retail, distribution, and beverages.

Alliance Party Lisburn South representative, Ald Amanda Grehan, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: "We’re delighted Biopax have agreed to be our main sponsor.

"This partnership will give the Ballymacash Rangers FC, Ballymacash Rangers Youth and Ballymacash Sports Academy an opportunity to develop itself into an environmentally friendly facility."

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman of Biopax, emphasised his passion for supporting youth and community initiatives.

He said: "Young people and cross-community projects are a particular passion of mine, especially supporting and improving the employment prospects of young people.

"We’re delighted to support young people and will be inviting them to visit the factory, and we also hope that some of the young people will join our apprenticeship programme."

Dr Cross, a well-known businessman in Northern Ireland, has a profound history of charitable endeavours. He serves as the President of The Red Cross NI and established The David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation in memory of his son, David. The foundation focuses on supporting research programmes and early detection projects related to melanoma, as well as fostering social change in communities.

Greg Prescott, General Manager of Biopax, said: "We look forward to a successful partnership that will benefit the local sports community and youth development in Lisburn.