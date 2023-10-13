Young people in the greater Lisburn area are receiving much-needed support thanks to a grant of almost £50,000 from the Housing Executive.

Funding comes from the housing body’s Sustaining Tenancies Grant Funding Programme and provides Lisburn YMCA with two staff members to help vulnerable young tenants.

Up to 60 tenants, aged 18 to 30, will be supported over two years on issues such as mental health, isolation and loneliness, practical skills, financial debt, rent arrears and difficult relationships.

Applications to the Sustaining Tenancies fund are still open and groups can apply for grants of up to £100,000 until October 20, 2023, at www.nihe.gov.uk

The Housing Executive awarded a £50k grant to Lisburn YMCA to help young people sustain their tenancies. Looking over projects in the current scheme are (left to right) Amie McCormack and Kelsey McKibben, service users, Des Marley, Housing Executive, and Anna Kissick, Nikki McTaggart and Pauline McMullan, all YMCA. The closing date for the next tranche of grants is Friday, October 20. Picture: Simon Graham

Anna Kissick, YMCA Sustaining Tenancies Project Support Worker, said: “Our goal is to build on and expand our support for vulnerable tenants who are at greater risk of experiencing tenancy breakdown.

"Lisburn has a wealth of services helping those in need and I’m in a privileged position to be able to help link them together and support people to live sustainably and well in their tenancies.”

Anna works with an extensive range of people including parents, care leavers and those struggling with mental health issues.

"We work hard to tailor our support for people’s individual needs. That can mean anything from a crisis food bank referral or ensuring they are registered at a GP to helping with CVs, filling in benefit forms or engaging successfully with the Housing Executive or with the jobs and benefits office,” she explained.

"With young mums, for example, we simply take the time to show them how to make their own weaning foods for their babies, which helps them save money and provide nutritious meals for both them and their child.

"On the back of this, we are working through the Take 5 Steps to Wellbeing to help with taking care of our young mothers' mental health, enabling them to provide a caring and stable environment for their children.”

Anna added: “As another example, some people don’t understand the housing points system. In the past, we have arranged to meet with a client’s housing advisor to ensure they have their full quota of points. We’ve also shown clients the different housing areas which has encouraged some to expand their choices.

"Importantly, this all leads to a sense of wellbeing which begins in the home and helps create a stable foundation upon which people can build happy, fulfilling lives.”

Des Marley, Housing Executive area manager for Lisburn and Castlereagh, said: “Funding this scheme demonstrates the Housing Executive’s continued commitment to supporting our tenants and local communities in these challenging times.

"Our staff have been able to use links with Anna to improve relationships with our young tenants and together we are working towards creating a better environment for all.

"We want people to have resilient, sustainable tenancies in the short, medium and long term and we’re working with many local groups to improve the lives of our tenants.

"By giving these young people the right information, practical skills and resources we are providing them with a platform to live healthier and happier lives.