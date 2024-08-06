Build a local career in construction with Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers
Synonymous with quality and reliability in the construction sector, Henry Brothers’ commitment to excellence extends beyond its projects, to its community and its people.
Henry Brothers understands that to remain Altogether Stronger, the business must play its part in enhancing the local economy, providing meaningful employment opportunities, and fostering a work environment where every team member can thrive.
With a wide range of roles currently available across various departments, those who choose to take the next step in their career at Henry Brothers will play an integral role in delivering high-standard projects and services to an array of multi-sector clients.
Working at Henry Brothers is more than a job - it’s a career marked by continuous growth and learning. Employees at Henry Brothers benefit from ongoing training and development, ensuring they are continuously supported to meet their full potential.
This dedication to employee development is matched by a competitive salary, a robust pension scheme, and the advantages that come with being part of a company recognised for its high standards of service.
As the construction sector faces a skills shortage, there has never been a better time to join Henry Brothers and be part of the Northern Ireland growth story by working on exciting local projects.
Joining Henry Brothers provides local people with the opportunity to become part of a truly sustainable company with a reputation for innovation and excellence.
Those with an interest in construction who are hoping to work for one of Northern Ireland’s leading companies, should explore positions online at henrybrothers.co.uk/careers or contact [email protected] for more information.