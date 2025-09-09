Taylor Yates co-founders Karen and Ellen Yates and Sinead McNicholl, director of sales and marketing, Dunluce Lodge with the new Taylor Yates made-to-order Weekend Bag, a replica of the Weekend Bag originally commissioned by Dunluce Lodge as a commemorative gift for Rory McIlroy during The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Handcrafted luxury from Bushmills luxury leather brand Taylor Yates and priced between £1,200 and £1,500, the bags mark a stylish step into the golf and travel markets

Bushmills luxury leather brand Taylor Yates has unveiled its first unisex Weekend Bag, coinciding with Rory McIlroy’s victory at The 2025 Amgen Irish Open.

This launch marks a new strategic move to expand the brand’s international presence through partnerships within the luxury golf and hospitality sectors.

The handcrafted, made-to-order bag is inspired by an exclusive piece originally commissioned by Dunluce Lodge and gifted to McIlroy during The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

The five-star resort is where the golfer and his family chose to stay during the tournament, subsequently praising the hotel for its world-class hospitality.

While originally crafted as a private memento for the golfer, the commission has inspired the sought-after brand to bring its first Weekend Bag to market. Priced between £1,200 and £1,500, the launch opens up a new revenue stream for the company, bridging golf, tourism, and luxury retail on the island of Ireland.

Taylor Yates co-founder, Karen Yates, said: “The timing of Rory McIlroy’s win at The Amgen Irish Open makes this week's launch extra special for us.

Pictured is the original 'RORS' Weekend Bag crafted by Taylor Yates and presented to Rory McIlroy by Dunluce Lodge

"The launch of our first-ever Weekend Bag, inspired by the original Dunluce Lodge commission for Rory at The Open, and our ongoing collaboration with the resort, represents an important step forward for Taylor Yates. Since 2016, we’ve been showcasing our north coast roots and the heritage that underpins our craft to our customer base worldwide.

"We’re now working hard to ensure that these developments lead to further opportunities for growth here at home and for export, particularly in the golf and luxury travel and retail markets, where there is a strong demand for high-end, sustainable products with a clear sense of provenance."

The original forest-green bag presented to Rory McIlroy by Dunluce Lodge was finished with the brand’s signature gunmetal hardware, Italian Alcantara lining, and a personalised ‘RORS’ patch in homage to the marking he uses on his golf balls.

The brand’s new replica of the piece is presented in classic black and features the same gunmetal hardware and luxury lining. Purchasers can also opt to personalise the luxury leather bag with a patch similar to the ‘RORS’ stamp on the exterior of the original bag made by the company for Rory or place their own hidden message inside.

Pictured is Taylor Yates cofounder Ellen Yates and Sinead McNicholl, director of sales and marketing, Dunluce Lodge with the new Taylor Yates made-to-order Weekend Bag, a replica of the Weekend Bag originally commissioned by Dunluce Lodge as a commemorative gift for Rory McIlroy during The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrus

The business, which became a certified B-Corp in 2024, has already secured international media coverage for its luxury bags in Vogue, Grazia and L’Officiel, and shown at London and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Co-founder Ellen Yates, continued: “The luxury fashion and golf sectors are changing, and we want to be at the forefront of that shift. Our brand is based around sustainability, timeless design, intentional craftsmanship, and a deep sense of place.

"We hope that the inspiration provided by Dunluce Lodge to launch this beautifully stylish and subtle Taylor Yates Weekend Bag will enable us to reach new customers at home and abroad, offering them a connection to this very special part of the world through a coveted luxury piece designed not just to be used, but to be treasured across lifetimes.”

Their latest handcrafted commission is not the first foray into the golf world for Taylor Yates. It previously partnered with Royal Portrush to create a popular line of exclusive bags, offering golfers a stylish option for carrying essentials both on and off the course.

Taylor Yates co-founders Karen and Ellen Yates and Sinead McNicholl, director of sales and marketing, Dunluce Lodge with the new Taylor Yates made-to-order Weekend Bag, a replica of the Weekend Bag originally commissioned by Dunluce Lodge as a commemorative gift for Rory McIlroy during The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

The company has also confirmed details of a new collaboration with Dunluce Lodge, offering resort guests an exclusive bespoke handbag design experience, either in-suite at the resort or at Taylor Yates’ studio in Bushmills.

Director of sales & marketing, Sinead McNicholl, added: “It was a privilege to host Rory McIlroy and his family as he competed at The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, and we wanted to mark the occasion with a special gift.

“At Dunluce Lodge, we are committed to supporting local artisans, producers, and suppliers, and we knew Taylor Yates was the brand we wanted to work with for this commission.

“With high levels of artisanship, artistry, and skill on display in all the products they craft, we knew Taylor Yates would produce a high-quality Weekend Bag as the perfect gift to present Rory as a reminder of his stay at Dunluce Lodge.”