The Bushmills Inn has been awarded StaySmart accreditation in recognition of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

This initiative, developed and monitored by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, highlights their dedication to environmental stewardship and their efforts to create a positive impact both locally and globally.

At The Bushmills Inn, the team believe that "exceptional service should go hand-in-hand with a commitment to sustainability”.

Some of their sustainability initiatives include reducing single-use plastics, implementing energy-efficient technologies, sourcing local and seasonal produce and supporting local charities and schools with community events.

Alan Walls of the Bushmills Inn receives the award from a representative of Causeway Coast and Glens Council. Credit McAuley Multimedia

Alan Walls, General Manager of The Bushmills Inn, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive the StaySmart accreditation, which reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and our shared vision of creating a greener, more sustainable future for our guests, employees, and the wider community."