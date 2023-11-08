Business Start-Up scheme launched by Lisburn & Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership

Aspiring entrepreneurs have been given a boost with the launch of ‘Vision to Venture’ a new self-employment support programme which will offer participants up to £750 to assist with business start-up.

Funding for this programme has been provided by the Department for Communities through the Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership (LMP).

Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

The Self Employment Support Programme is open to residents of the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area.

Neil Crothers, Department for Communities, Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of the Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, Bronagh Cavlan and Eamonn Cavlan, Tangible Consulting. Pic credit: LCCC

The programme will assist people who are unemployed or under-employed to start a new business. In addition to the £750 bursary, applicants will be able to access important advice, training and mentoring support as part of their new business journey.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership, in conjunction with Tangible Consulting Ltd, are looking for local people who are unemployed or under-employed and have always aspired to run their own business.

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of the Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee said “The Lisburn and Castlereagh LMP have developed a solution to remove barriers to employment for some of our local residents. The Labour Market Partnership initiative proves that when we work in partnership we can do great things.

“This programme offers the opportunity for 40 participants to get a bursary for up to £750 for their new business. This can be spent on a wide range of start-up costs including capital equipment, computer software and hardware, marketing materials and other relevant costs."