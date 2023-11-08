Business Start-Up scheme launched by Lisburn & Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership
and live on Freeview channel 276
Funding for this programme has been provided by the Department for Communities through the Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership (LMP).
Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Self Employment Support Programme is open to residents of the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area.
The programme will assist people who are unemployed or under-employed to start a new business. In addition to the £750 bursary, applicants will be able to access important advice, training and mentoring support as part of their new business journey.
Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership, in conjunction with Tangible Consulting Ltd, are looking for local people who are unemployed or under-employed and have always aspired to run their own business.
Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of the Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee said “The Lisburn and Castlereagh LMP have developed a solution to remove barriers to employment for some of our local residents. The Labour Market Partnership initiative proves that when we work in partnership we can do great things.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This programme offers the opportunity for 40 participants to get a bursary for up to £750 for their new business. This can be spent on a wide range of start-up costs including capital equipment, computer software and hardware, marketing materials and other relevant costs."
To register your interest in the programme, email [email protected] or call 02892 447 615.