Businesses come together for the Mary Peters Trust annual Corporate Games

Businesses across Northern Ireland including PWC, Alchemy, ABL, GLL and All State gathered at the Mary Peters Track on Thursday June 8 to take part in the Trust’s annual Corporate Games.

Sponsored by Hughes Insurance, the successful team building event raised over £23,000 to support promising young athletes and saw IQ&Co crowned as the overall winner.

Based in Holywood Belfast, the financial planning company placed highest in a number of team-based events such as assault course and long jump, securing its win. IQ&Co were closely followed by runners up PWC who placed second and third.

Open to companies across Northern Ireland, the Corporate Games saw teams of eight take part in a jam-packed programme which included classic sports day events alongside competitive sporting events such as shot put, long jump and relay ensuring employees of all fitness abilities could take part.

Lady Mary Peters said: “Congratulations to IQ&Co, crowned the Overall Winner of this year’s Games. It was thoroughly rewarding to see such a fantastic turn-out at the track in support of my Trust and our continued work in helping promising athletes reach their full potential."

Mary Peters Trust is the only organisation in Northern Ireland to support young athletes from all recognised sports and the Corporate Games is a vital element of its annual fundraising strategy.

Hughes Insurance has an ongoing relationship with the Trust with the relationship part of its Action for Impact initiative – a £100,000 commitment to various charities and organisations to deliver on its Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) agenda in 2023 and beyond.

Alongside this current sponsorship, it also funds an annual £5000 bursary programme, now in its third year.

(L-R) PWC 1, overall winner IQ&CO , Lady Mary Peters and Bethany Carroll, Hughes Insurance, PWC 3(L-R) PWC 1, overall winner IQ&CO , Lady Mary Peters and Bethany Carroll, Hughes Insurance, PWC 3

Bethany Carroll, Marketing Executive at Hughes Insurance said, “As an organisation, one of our core values is putting our people first, and a key part of this is promoting a healthy lifestyle and work:life balance.