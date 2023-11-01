Businesses supported at Newtownabbey ‘lunch and learn’ event
Mallusk Enterprise Park recently welcomed entrepreneurs and managers to a ‘Lunch and Learn’ event focused on helping local businesses learn how to better navigate recruiting, developing and retaining employees.
Hosted in Mallusk Enterprise Hub, the free to attend event was made possible with sponsorship from Danske Bank.
A spokesperson for Mallusk Enterprise Park confirmed that the ‘Lunch and Learn’ events will return to Mallusk Enterprise Hub in January 2024.
For information on the business support mentoring and events available from the Newtownabbey-based business park, visit Mallusk.org